Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 131,708 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of SEAS opened at $68.45 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.