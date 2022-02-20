Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $14.95 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,281 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

