Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 853 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,804 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $58,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.