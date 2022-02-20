SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. 1,357,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.