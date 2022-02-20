SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,900 ($25.71) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,825 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,671.29 ($22.62).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,612 ($21.81) on Friday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,598 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,608.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

