STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

