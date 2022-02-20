Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.81

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.81 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.33). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 329,226 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86. The company has a market cap of £100.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.
Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)
Featured Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.