Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $38.61

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.61, but opened at $39.80. Steel Partners shares last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $828.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Steel Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Steel Partners by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.