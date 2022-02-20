Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,812 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

NEP stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

