Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $102,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.08%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

