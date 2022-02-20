Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 185 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 114.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 273,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 145,850 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $16,948,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 32.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $251.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

