Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 549 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average of $250.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

