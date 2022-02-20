StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

