Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of STER stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

