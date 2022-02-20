Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on STER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of STER stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Check (STER)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.