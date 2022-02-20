Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 88,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.