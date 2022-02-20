Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.
FATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
NYSE FATH opened at $9.34 on Friday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $11.50.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.