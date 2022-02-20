Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

FATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE FATH opened at $9.34 on Friday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $139,738,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.