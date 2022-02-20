Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $101.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Crocs has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.