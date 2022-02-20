Stock Traders Buy High Volume of LiveVox Call Options (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 12,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,984% compared to the typical volume of 399 call options.
In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $4.97 on Friday. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.
About LiveVox
LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveVox (LVOX)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.