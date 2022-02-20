Stock Traders Buy High Volume of LiveVox Call Options (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 12,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,984% compared to the typical volume of 399 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $4.97 on Friday. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

