Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Flotek Industries Call Options (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,387% compared to the typical volume of 754 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.57 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 171,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

FTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

