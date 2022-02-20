StockNews.com Downgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.17.
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.