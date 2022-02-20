StockNews.com Downgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

