StockNews.com Downgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

MWA stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

