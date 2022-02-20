StockNews.com Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

CAE stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $51,416,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after buying an additional 1,570,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

