Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 95,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 958.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

