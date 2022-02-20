StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STNE. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,029,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,265. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

