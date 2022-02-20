StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STNE. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,029,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,265. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
