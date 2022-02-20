Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce sales of $531.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.80 million and the highest is $544.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $571.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 696,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.