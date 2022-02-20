SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cfra cut SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.87.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

