SVB Leerink Weighs in on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
