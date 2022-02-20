Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $88.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.