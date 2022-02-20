Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $88.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
