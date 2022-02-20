Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

