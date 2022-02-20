Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.49

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.49 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 44862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,773 shares of company stock worth $629,428. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

