Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Update

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 922,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.92. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

