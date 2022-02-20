Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
About Telekom Austria
Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.
