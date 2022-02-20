Tellor Market Cap Hits $45.34 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $19.64 or 0.00050034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $45.34 million and $9.68 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,196 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,871 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

