TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion.
NYSE TIXT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.48.
TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.