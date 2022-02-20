TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion.

NYSE TIXT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.48.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.