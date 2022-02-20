Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

TPX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 3,272,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,059. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $167,076,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

