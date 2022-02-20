Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 7.2%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 376,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,927,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.