Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.80.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Ternium has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ternium by 101.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.