TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 838,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TFS Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

