Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) vs. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Head to Head Analysis

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thai Airways International Public and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 3 1 5 0 2.22

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus price target of $11.05, indicating a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Risk and Volatility

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -68.58% N/A -30.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.01 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $1.24 billion 1.19 -$1.16 billion ($4.33) -1.71

Thai Airways International Public has higher revenue and earnings than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services. The Loyalty Program segment includes management of the program, the marketing and redemption rights of products and services, and the creation and management of a database of individuals and companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

