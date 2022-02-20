Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.98) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.11). The stock has a market cap of £393.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

