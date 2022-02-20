The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,042.40

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,042.40 ($14.11) and traded as low as GBX 922 ($12.48). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 929 ($12.57), with a volume of 50,927 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.15. The stock has a market cap of £382.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.87.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)
See Also
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.