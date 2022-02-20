The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,042.40

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,042.40 ($14.11) and traded as low as GBX 922 ($12.48). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 929 ($12.57), with a volume of 50,927 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.15. The stock has a market cap of £382.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.87.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

