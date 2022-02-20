The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. Buckle has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Buckle will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

