The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $52.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
