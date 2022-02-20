The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $52.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $58,804,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.