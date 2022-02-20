The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Shares of EL stock opened at $302.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

