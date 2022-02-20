The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.70. The GEO Group shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 10,841 shares changing hands.
GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $801.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 308.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
