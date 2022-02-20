The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.70. The GEO Group shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 10,841 shares changing hands.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $801.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 308.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

