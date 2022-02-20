The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €34.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.55 ($41.53).

UN01 stock opened at €38.41 ($43.65) on Thursday. Uniper has a one year low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a one year high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of €40.58 and a 200-day moving average of €37.84.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

