The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after buying an additional 180,373 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.55. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.23 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

