The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.50” Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

