The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $2.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 185,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,832. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $112.96 and a one year high of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

