The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.86. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

